Wash U grad donates kidney to 1-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- During her senior year in college, Morgan Pfeiffer came across a Facebook post from a former babysitter about her and her grandson needing a kidney.

Pfeiffer ended up donating a kidney to an 18-month-old boy named Will Schweitzer. Pfeiffer was just 22 years old at the time but said it was the right decision. She will graduate from medical school at Washington University in just a few days.

