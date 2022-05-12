Advertisement

Sumner High School looks to be restored

By Joshua Robinson
May. 12, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Sumner Advisory Board approved a proposal to create a museum school in order to restore Sumner High School.

The idea of the museum school came from a partnership with the Griot Museum of Black History, 4theVille, UMSL’s Museums, Heritage, and Public History program, the Missouri History Museum, and the cultural organizations. Students will research local history, create public exhibits and neighborhood-based tours, and learn other aspects of careers in the museum and cultural heritage industry.

The St. Louis Public Schools closed Sumner down in 2020 due to low enrollment and other challenges. The high school was founded for African Americans west of the Mississippi River. After the SLPS announcement, a number of organizations proposed the Sumner Recovery Plan in order to increase enrollment and restore the school.

