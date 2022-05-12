Advertisement

Stamp Out Hunger | How you can help St. Louisans in need this weekend

Stamp Out Hunger
Stamp Out Hunger(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis has a chance to help stamp out hunger this weekend - and in a very easy way.

The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold its annual national food drive on Saturday, Stamp Out Hunger. The food drive helps feed millions of Americans.

It’s an easy way to donate food to those in need. You can donate by leaving a non-perishable food item next to your mailbox before delivery Saturday. The Letter Carriers have teamed up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank so all donations collected here will be distributed to the 26 counties the foodbank services in Missouri and Illinois.

You can also visit the Stamp Out Hunger website to donate money.

Stamp Out Hunger QR code
Stamp Out Hunger QR code(KMOV)

