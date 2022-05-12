Neighbors heard about 50 shots fired during North County shooting

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway following an early Thursday morning shooting in North County.

Before 1 a.m. gunfire rang out on Lalite Ave and Wilborn Drive where a man was struck by a bullet. Neighbors told News 4 they heard about 50 shots being fired from two different cars.

News 4 crews spotted a car riddled with bullets. Limited information about the shooting has been released.

