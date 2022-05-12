Man shot while attempting to buy drugs in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to a 57-year-old man at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds in North City.

The victim said he was on Terry Ave. and Goodfellow Blvd. to buy narcotics when an unknown suspect shot him. The victim did not want to cooperate with the investigation and refused to give out any more details.

The investigation is ongoing.

