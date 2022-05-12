Advertisement

Man shot while attempting to buy drugs in North City

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to a 57-year-old man at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds in North City.

The victim said he was on Terry Ave. and Goodfellow Blvd. to buy narcotics when an unknown suspect shot him. The victim did not want to cooperate with the investigation and refused to give out any more details.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
Woman shot in Riverview neighborhood
Shooters on the run after quadruple shooting
Afghan refugees in St. Louis
Push to bring more Afghan refugees to St. Louis
Davon Wright is charged with statutory sodomy and child molestation.
Man charged with statutory sodomy, child molestation