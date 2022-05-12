Advertisement

Man charged with statutory sodomy, child molestation

Davon Wright is charged with statutory sodomy and child molestation.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Davon Wright of St. Louis County was charged Wednesday with multiple child sex offenses.

Wright has been charged with seven counts of statutory sodomy with a person less than 14 years old and child molestation. Police allege the incidents happened in 2017 and 2018. Wright is currently being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The North County Police Cooperative’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations investigated Wright before the charges were made.

