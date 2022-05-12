Man charged with statutory sodomy, child molestation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Davon Wright of St. Louis County was charged Wednesday with multiple child sex offenses.

Wright has been charged with seven counts of statutory sodomy with a person less than 14 years old and child molestation. Police allege the incidents happened in 2017 and 2018. Wright is currently being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The North County Police Cooperative’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations investigated Wright before the charges were made.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.