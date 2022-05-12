Advertisement

Local fallen officer’s name to be added to National Law Enforcement Memorial

This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Detective Antonio Valentine. ...
This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Detective Antonio Valentine. The St. Louis County police detective died in the line of duty and a suspect he was trying to stop also died in a head-on collision of their vehicles. The crash happened Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in north St. Louis County after officers with the department’s drug unit tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen, police said. (St. Louis County Police Department via AP)(AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For National Police Week, St. Louis County PD remembers Detective Antonio Valentine.

Officers and Valentine’s family members and friends went to Washington DC to participate in the National Police Week Activities. His name will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

To view Valentine’s tribute video, click here.

