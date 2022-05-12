Local fallen officer’s name to be added to National Law Enforcement Memorial
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For National Police Week, St. Louis County PD remembers Detective Antonio Valentine.
Officers and Valentine’s family members and friends went to Washington DC to participate in the National Police Week Activities. His name will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.
