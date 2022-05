ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Lambert Airport is beefing up efforts to hire part and full-time security staff.

TSA part-time workers can make close to $17 an hour and full-time employees start at more than $39,000 a year. There’s also a new $2,000 bonus. Additional details can be found on TSA’s website.

