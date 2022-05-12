Hot Box Cookies opens in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- Hot Box Cookies is now open for business, Streets of St. Charles announced Thursday.

Hot Box offers cookies fresh out of the oven in a variety of flavors from the classic chocolate chip to peanut butter Reese’s Pieces. It also offers ice cream sandwiches, icing sandwiches, cookie cakes and catering. The store also delivers.

Hot Box was founded in 2008. Its new location at Streets of St. Charles is at 1650 Beale Street between Bar Louie and AMC Theatres. There will be a grand opening celebration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

