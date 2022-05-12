Advertisement

Florissant Road will be closed Thursday night

(Source: MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you are hitting the road tonight or tomorrow on New Florissant Rd. near 270, you should expect some delays.

MoDOT will close Florissant Rd. in both directions at 270 Thursday at 8 p.m. to set new girders for a new bridge. Lanes will also be reduced on 270 and will be fully open by 5 a.m. Friday morning for the commute before closing again.

All work should be done by Saturday. MoDOT tells drivers to be patient and pay attention to detour signs.

