Advertisement

CITY SC names Anheuser Busch official beer partner and sponsor

Anheuser-Busch will have naming rights of the ULTRA club.
Anheuser-Busch will have naming rights of the ULTRA club.(John Gasparoni)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anheuser Busch is named St. Louis CITY’s official and exclusive beer partner and sponsor for the 2023 season.

They will sponsor the South Bar, now Ultra Club, within the Centene Stadium. This space features floor-to-ceiling windows, 360-degree views of both the city and pitch and 17 fully programmable LED screens on the ceiling.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Florissant Road will be closed Thursday night
Bobby Lee Stevens Jr. has been charged with five felonies.
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after robbery in St. Genevieve County
Hot Box Cookies is now open in St. Charles.
Hot Box Cookies opens in St. Charles
Stamp Out Hunger
Stamp Out Hunger | How you can help St. Louisans in need this weekend