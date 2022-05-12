CITY SC names Anheuser Busch official beer partner and sponsor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anheuser Busch is named St. Louis CITY’s official and exclusive beer partner and sponsor for the 2023 season.

They will sponsor the South Bar, now Ultra Club, within the Centene Stadium. This space features floor-to-ceiling windows, 360-degree views of both the city and pitch and 17 fully programmable LED screens on the ceiling.

