Charges allege Pennsylvania felon strangled girlfriend at Overland Airbnb

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pennsylvania felon is facing domestic assault charges in north St. Louis County after strangling his girlfriend at a rented Airbnb in Overland.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Ameal Jones assaulted his girlfriend on April 29 inside an Airbnb in the 9400 block of Minerva Avenue in Overland. Police found the girlfriend with a swollen face with dried blood around her lips and face. A witness told investigators Jones strangled his girlfriend and punched her several times. The girlfriend told police Jones beat her more every time she called for help.

Police also found blood on the residence walls and Jones’ shirt. Investigators say Jones and his girlfriend drove to St. Louis together from Pennsylvania and were staying at the Airbnb with a group of people working to collect signatures for a ballot petition to legalize marijuana.

The prosecuting attorney’s office said Jones is on parole in Pennsylvania for 2019 convictions of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and giving police a false ID. Jones was also arrested in Pennsylvania in January of 2022 for strangulation and false imprisonment.

Now Jones is facing domestic assault charges in the first and second degrees in St. Louis. A hearing was set for May 31.

