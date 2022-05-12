Cardinals fall to Orioles 3-2, drop 4 of last 5

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A few runs late wasn’t enough to get the Cardinals past the Baltimore Orioles Thursday afternoon in the last of the 3-game series.

Steven Matz started for the Cardinals, giving up two solo home runs to Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom. Matz went 6.2 innings and gave up seven hits and three runs.

Dylan Carlson homered to left off Cionel Perez in the bottom of the 7th inning to put the Cardinals back in the mix. That and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 8th from Nolan Arenado weren’t enough to get the Cards past the Orioles as they lost 3-2.

The Cardinals are now 17-44, dropping four of the last five. Three games remain in the Cardinals’ current homestand against the San Francisco Giants. The Cardinals and Giants split a 4-game series last week in San Francisco.

