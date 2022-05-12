Advertisement

Cardinals beat Orioles 10-1, snap losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, April 15, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Juan Yepez homered and Miles Mikolas pitched seven strong innings, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 10-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Yepez has reached base in all seven games since being recalled from the minors on May 3. His second-inning homer kickstarted a three-run outburts.

Mikolas gave up one run on four hits. He has allowed two runs or less in all seven starts this season. Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs for the Cardinals.

Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman each added two RBI. Baltimore had a season-high three-game winning streak halted.

