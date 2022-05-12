Advertisement

Cahokia Heights issues boil order for 2,000+ residents

(Source: pexels.com)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- The City of Cahokia Heights issued a boil order Thursday for more than 2,000 of its residents due to a water main break.

The Cahokia Heights Water and Sewer Department said a contractor working in the area hit a 12-inch water main. It will affect people that live south of Maynor Drive.

The water and sewer department said all those affected will be notified by a robocall.

