Cahokia Heights issues boil order for 2,000+ residents

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- The City of Cahokia Heights issued a boil order Thursday for more than 2,000 of its residents due to a water main break.

The Cahokia Heights Water and Sewer Department said a contractor working in the area hit a 12-inch water main. It will affect people that live south of Maynor Drive.

The water and sewer department said all those affected will be notified by a robocall.

