Advertisement

4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible This Evening

4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Friday Evening
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Friday isn’t quite as hot but still warm and muggy. Watch for a stray shower late morning to early afternoon. However, it’s this evening and night we expect some strong storms. The window for severe weather is 6pm until midnight. Damaging winds are the main threat. Scattered storms will continue across the region overnight.

Saturday’s rain looks likely in the morning and drying out in the afternoon. The weekend will be cooler with highs backing down in the mid and low 80s.

There is another chance of storms on Sunday and those could also become strong to severe. The timing on those are a bit murky at the moment. Check back for updates.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Friday Evening
4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Friday Evening
4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Friday Evening
7 Day forecast
4Warn Weather: Record Heat Expected Again Today
4Warn Weather: Record Heat Expected Again Today