4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible This Evening

Weather Discussion: Friday isn’t quite as hot but still warm and muggy. Watch for a stray shower late morning to early afternoon. However, it’s this evening and night we expect some strong storms. The window for severe weather is 6pm until midnight. Damaging winds are the main threat. Scattered storms will continue across the region overnight.

Saturday’s rain looks likely in the morning and drying out in the afternoon. The weekend will be cooler with highs backing down in the mid and low 80s.

There is another chance of storms on Sunday and those could also become strong to severe. The timing on those are a bit murky at the moment. Check back for updates.

