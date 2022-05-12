4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Friday Evening

Weather Discussion: Another record high today and this also makes 3 days in a row at or above 90°. The last time that happened this early in the year was 33 years ago in 1989. And it’s only happened 3 other times since 1930. Quite the rare early season heat wave.

What’s next? Friday isn’t quite as hot but still warm and muggy. But watch for a stray shower late morning to early afternoon. However, it’s Friday evening and night we expect some strong storms. Especially the storms before 10 PM could produce strong winds and isolated flooding, perhaps some hail too. We’re in the lowest level 1 severe threat for Friday evening and night. As the sunsets (around 8 PM) the storms should start weakening, however scattered storms will continue across the region overnight.

Saturday’s rain looks likely in the morning and drying out in the afternoon. The weekend will be cooler with highs backing down in the mid and low 80s.

