‘The weeks ahead will be tough’: Alderman John Collins-Muhammad to resign

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, 21st Ward, announced he will officially resign from his office Thursday.

Collins-Muhammad shared a screenshot of an email to Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed on Twitter Wednesday. The email read, that “it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the City of St. Louis. I have made mistakes and I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

It is unclear what “mistakes” Collins-Muhammad is alluding to.

In 2017, Collins-Muhammad was arrested in Florissant on an outstanding warrant for driving while his license was suspended. A summons was reportedly issued for his arrest stemming from a February 2016 case in which he failed to appear in court after getting a ticket for driving with a revoked license. According to police, Collins-Muhammad was driving northbound on North Sarah when his car struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at a stop sign in 2018. Police arrested Collins-Muhammad for his outstanding warrants and issued citations for failing to display proof of insurance, following another vehicle too closely and driving with a suspended license. The next year, the alderman was arrested once again. In June of 2019, he was originally stopped by police for speeding.

in 2020, News 4 discovered Collins-Muhammad was given three summons, one for speeding, driving on a revoked license and failure to show proof of insurance.

News 4 has reached out to Collins-Muhammad for a statement. He has not returned our calls. Read his full statement here:

I love you St. Louis. Please pray for my family and the community in which I love; and don’t deserve. pic.twitter.com/EAuwS4OnDa — John Collins Muhammad Jr. (@JohnMuhammadJr) May 11, 2022

