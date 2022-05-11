Advertisement

Slight decrease in inflation shows it may have peaked

Danya Bacchus reports on a possible glimmer of good news in the latest data.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Gas is at a record high and food is getting more expensive. There may be a sign of inflation easing, though, in the coming months.

Consumer prices in April jumped 8.3 percent compared to one year prior. That’s slightly down from 8.5 percent reported in March, a sign of possible upcoming relief for consumers.

At the same time, the war in Ukraine continues to impact global prices for food and oil.

