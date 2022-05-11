Advertisement

Police: Man steals woman’s purse from car outside the Humane Society

SLMPD looking for this man, accused of stealing a woman's purse on March 29 outside the Humane...
SLMPD looking for this man, accused of stealing a woman's purse on March 29 outside the Humane Society.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officers in St. Louis City are looking for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse out of her parked car at the end of March.

Police said a 67-year-old woman parked outside the Humane Society at 1201 Macklind to drop some items off on March 29. She saw the man open her car and grab her purse after she dropped the times off. Police said the purse had nearly $1,000 in it along with credit cards, an iPhone and other items.

Police said the man then left the parking lot in a silver Jeep. No other information was released.

Call the police department at 314-444-0100 if you know anything about this incident.

