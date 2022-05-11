NAACP alleges jurors in Tisaby case conspired to do harm with letter to judge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following a letter written by grand jurors in the William Tisaby case that slammed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s actions, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People released a statement.

Seven jurors sent a letter on April 20th to Judge Rex Burlison, who presided over the Greitens case, and is addressed to a panel that has investigated Gardner for ethical violations. That panel is currently weighing whether to accept Gardner’s settlement agreement in that ethical proceeding and agree to place a formal reprimand on her law license.

“During our eight months of Special Grand Jury service, our investigation resulted in the indictment of an individual who was very closely associated with Ms. Gardner,” the letter reads. “Our work exposed us to activity and behaviors in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office that we considered disturbing and unethical. What we observed was not inadvertent nor inconsequential but was calculated deceit and/or outright incompetence; neither of which is acceptable behavior for a person holding this public office.”

The letter is reportedly signed by seven of the grand jurors who investigated and ultimately indicted the private investigator hired by Gardner, William Don Tisaby. They choose to remain anonymous and expressed concern to Judge Burlison that they did not want to violate their oath of secrecy in the grand jury investigation.

The NAACP responded, “the group of seven jurors conspired “to do harm” and elicited Judge Burlison’s assistance by requesting that you review, advise, edit and distribute in secret to purposefully influence the work of an agency of the Missouri Supreme Court. In Missouri, grand jury proceedings are conducted in secret; and Missouri law both protects grand jurors in their oath and prohibits them from violating it (“swearing jurors to truly keep secret”); unlawful disclosures “shall be deemed guilty of a class A misdemeanor.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.