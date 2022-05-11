Missouri health officials urge parents not to hoard infant formula

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Health officials with the state of Missouri are asking parents and caregivers not to hoard baby formula during this time of formula shortage.

While the shortage began due to supply chain issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was worsened by recalls of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formulas in February.

Paula Nickelson is the Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

“The combined shortage and product recall have created anxiety among infant parents and caregivers,” Nickelson said. “What often happens in these situations is that parents find alternative methods for feeding, and for infants, this could be dangerous and should be done in consultation with the child’s health care provider. We understand that manufacturers are doing everything they can to increase availability of formulas, and they are working closely with the FDA to ensure these products return to shelves to meet the current demand.”

Babies over 6 months old should be eating more baby food and less formula. Those over a year old should be weaned off formula.

“Many different brands of infant formulas are FDA-regulated and are safe to use for most babies. Call your pediatrician or primary care provider if you have any questions,” said Dr. Maya Moody, President-Elect, Missouri Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics. “Always mix the formula as instructed on the can or bottle, and never add extra water to dilute the formula.”

In addition to being encouraged to not hoard formula, the DHSS urges Missourians not to make homemade formula.

Additional information can be found on the FDA’s website.

