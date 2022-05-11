Meijer plans to build first local store in the Metro East

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) – Big box giant Meijer plans to open a store in the Metro East.

News 4 has learned the retailer has signed an agreement to open its first store in the St. Louis area. The store will be in Glen Carbon at the intersection of Route 159 and Governor’s Parkway.

Currently, the closest Meijer store to St. Louis is in Springfield, Illinois.

