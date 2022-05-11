Man shot and killed in East St. Louis Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in East St. Louis Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 2200 block of St. Louis Ave. Authorities tell News 4 that a 25-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

