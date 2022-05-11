Advertisement

Man shot and killed in East St. Louis Tuesday night

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in East St. Louis Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 2200 block of St. Louis Ave. Authorities tell News 4 that a 25-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man charged with murder after toddler’s death in St. Clair County
Blight in north St. Louis
Solving North City blight one of targets of ARPA funding for community leaders
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in crash files wrongful death lawsuit
Saint Louis University is pivoting to provide help.
Saint Louis University to roll out accelerated medical laboratory science program to help fill void in healthcare industry nationwide