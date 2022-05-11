Fair Saint Louis adds local high schools to esports tournament

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Fair Saint Louis has added high school teams to their weekend-long esports tournament.

Eight Missouri high schools will compete in a round-robin tournament at Ballpark Village the first weekend in July. The Gateway Legends High School Open will feature the action-packed game League of Legends.

A collegiate esports competition will also take place the same weekend at Ballpark Village.

The tournament will be open to fans and streamed online.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.