Fair Saint Louis adds local high schools to esports tournament

Eight Missouri high schools will compete in a round-robin tournament at Ballpark Village the first weekend in July.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Fair Saint Louis has added high school teams to their weekend-long esports tournament.

Eight Missouri high schools will compete in a round-robin tournament at Ballpark Village the first weekend in July. The Gateway Legends High School Open will feature the action-packed game League of Legends.

A collegiate esports competition will also take place the same weekend at Ballpark Village.

The tournament will be open to fans and streamed online.

