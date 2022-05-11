Advertisement

Creve Coeur man accused of firing shots at ex-girlfriend’s car on I-64

Charges were filed against Adam Abu-Amer in connection to shots fired on I-64 in Chesterfield.
Charges were filed against Adam Abu-Amer in connection to shots fired on I-64 in Chesterfield.(Chesterfield Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A 23-year-old accused of shooting at a woman’s car on Interstate 64 in Chesterfield was arrested.

Adam Abu-Amer, 23, of Creve Coeur was charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Chesterfield Police Department was called to Long Road near the highway for a report of shots fired. They found a woman whose car was riddled with bullets and a flat tire. She told officers that she was driving westbound on Interstate 64 when Abu-Amer allegedly drove up and fired shots at her. She said had been in a relationship with Abu-Amer until 2021.

The 23-year-old then lead officers on a chase into Sauget, Illinois where he was taken into custody. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

