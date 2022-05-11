Crestwood police partnering with local automotive repair businesses to help curb catalytic converter thefts

CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Crestwood Police Department is rolling out a new program to help curb the theft and illegal trade of catalytic converters.

Operation Etch & Catch is a partnership with volunteer local automotive repair businesses that will have identifying marks placed upon a car’s catalytic converter. The local businesses that are part of the initiative will, at the customer’s request, apply a metal etching to the vehicle’s license plate number as well as a strip of bright heat-resistant paint to the catalytic converter anytime an existing customer has a vehicle service that requires it to be put on a lift. The markings are owner-applied identification numbers that may be entered into the regional criminal database if stolen.

According to the police department, all scrap yards and metal recyclers in the area will be notified if a catalytic converter with such markings is at their facility.

Click here for a list of Operation Etch & Catch business partners.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.