Busch Stadium among highly-rated venues nationwide, according to sports fans

How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to a Betsperts study, Busch Stadium was one of the highest-rated sports stadiums.

Sports fans across the United States left glowing reviews for Busch Stadium, landing the venue as one of the best stadiums for baseball lovers. The study is based off reviews left on Google, Facebook, Trip Advisor and Yelp.

Take a look to see where the downtown St. Louis attraction landed on the list.

  1. Lambeau Field home of the Green Bay Packers
  2. PNC home of the Pittsburgh Pirates
  3. Oriole Park at Camden Yards home of the Baltimore Orioles
  4. Children’s Mercy Park home of the Sporting Kansas City
  5. Busch Stadium home of the St. Louis Cardinals
  6. Wrigley Field home of the Chicago Cubs
  7. Oracle Park home of the San Francisco Giants
  8. American Family Field home of the Milwaukee Brewers
  9. Progressive Field home of the Cleveland Guardians
  10. Target Field home of the Minnesota Twins

