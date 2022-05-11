4Warn Weather: Record High Heat Potential

Weather Discussion: More intense heat Wednesday and Thursday with a heat index near 100. Eventually these will be common weather days in July & August, but this is early and we’re not acclimated to the heat yet, so be mindful of that if you’re out in this heat the next couple of days.

Wednesday Record 91, forecast 93. Heat index 100.

Thursday Record 92, forecast 93. Heat index 99.

The heat and humidity start falling Friday as we get into chances for some rain and storms Friday-Sunday. These look like scattered storms, so not all day long-lasting rains. But some events will be impacted by some rain this weekend.

