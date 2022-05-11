4Warn Weather: Record Heat Expected Again Today

Weather Discussion: Today’s forecast is for a high of 93°. That would break the record of 92° from 1956.

Expect heat index values 95-100° again today before turning less humid and slightly cooler Friday. A stray shower or storm is possible Friday, but most of the rain and storms aren’t expected until evening or possible late evening and overnight. A few of those storms late on Friday could become strong to severe with large hail or damaging winds. Heavy rain is possible as well.

Saturday’s rain looks likely in the morning and drying out in the afternoon. The weekend will be cooler with highs backing down in the mid and low 80s.

