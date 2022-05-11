4Warn Weather: More Record Heat Possible Thursday

Weather Discussion: We broke the record high today and we could do it again tomorrow. A high Thursday of 93° would break the record of 92° from 1956. We also could break the record for the warmest low for the 2nd morning in a row with a Thursday morning low of 73°.

An interesting tidbit too, Wednesday’s heat index surpassed 100° making it the earliest 100°+ heat index on record in St. Louis (with records dating back to 1945).

We expect that heat index close to 100° again Thursday before turning less humid and slightly cooler Friday. A stray shower or storm is possible Friday, but most of the rain and storms aren’t expected until evening or possible late evening and overnight. Saturday’s rain looks likely in the morning with more isolated shower or storms possible in the afternoon.

And models don’t quite agree on Sunday yet. Some have a line of storms moving through while others keep the rain chance much lower. But either way, the weekend will be cooler with highs backing down in the mid and low 80s.

