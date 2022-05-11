Advertisement

4Warn Weather: The heat and humidity continues

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: We didn’t break any heat records yesterday, but that may change this afternoon. The record is 91°, and our forecast high is 93°. Humidity will spike again today as a high-pressure ridge builds to our southeast. Thursday we may break a record again. The record is 92° and the forecast high is 93°.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night through Saturday morning. A few of these storms may be strong to severe but as of now the risk is low. Cooler and less humid conditions are expected over the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

4Warn Weather: Record High Heat Potential
4Warn Weather: Hot & humid air today
