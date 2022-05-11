4Warn Weather: The heat and humidity continues

Weather Discussion: We didn’t break any heat records yesterday, but that may change this afternoon. The record is 91°, and our forecast high is 93°. Humidity will spike again today as a high-pressure ridge builds to our southeast. Thursday we may break a record again. The record is 92° and the forecast high is 93°.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night through Saturday morning. A few of these storms may be strong to severe but as of now the risk is low. Cooler and less humid conditions are expected over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.