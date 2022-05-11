Advertisement

3 shot in north St. Louis neighborhood

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three people were shot in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. The victims are one man and two women, police said. The man was shot multiple times in the torso and the two women were shot in the extremities. Their condition is unclear.

News 4 is working to get more information on the shooting.

