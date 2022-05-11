1 person killed in 3 apparently connected fires in Missouri

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLO, Mo. (AP) — Fire officials are investigating three apparently related arson fires near a small northwest Missouri town.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s office says 96-year-old Lorene Fickess died in a fire at her home Tuesday near Polo.

The sheriff’s office says Fickess’ death is being investigated as a homicide.

The first fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at a home in rural Polo. In the two hours after the first fire, firefighters and deputies responded to two more fires along the same road.

No injuries were reported from those fires.

The sheriff said witnesses spotted a dark, four-door, passenger car, possibly a black Dodge Caliber, near the scene of all three fires.

