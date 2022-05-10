Advertisement

WATCH: St. Louis County police searching for alleged burglar seen on surveillance

St. Louis County Police are searching for an alleged burglar.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Police Department has released surveillance video in hopes of identifying a burglary suspect.

The burglary occurred at a laundromat in the 9500 block of S. Broadway between midnight and 6 a.m. on May 6. According to police, the suspect entered the closed business and removed drywall to access the office. Once inside the office, the suspect stole cash, a counting machine and CCTV DVRs.

Anyone who can recognize the suspect is urged to call Detective Byrne at 314-615-4169 or email MByrne2@stlouiscountymo.gov.

