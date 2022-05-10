Advertisement

US Navy Blue Angels returning to Chesterfield skies this summer

Blue Angels at Airshow
Blue Angels at Airshow
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) – The US Navy Blue Angels will return to the skies above Chesterfield this summer.

The famed flyers will be part of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo on June 11-12. Showtimes are approximately from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with gates opening at 9 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saint Louis University is pivoting to provide help.
Saint Louis University to roll out accelerated medical laboratory science program to help fill void in healthcare industry nationwide
Saint Louis University to roll out accelerated medical laboratory science program to help fill void in healthcare industry nationwide
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in crash files wrongful death lawsuit
Blue Angels at Airshow
What you need to know about the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo