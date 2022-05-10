US Navy Blue Angels returning to Chesterfield skies this summer

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) – The US Navy Blue Angels will return to the skies above Chesterfield this summer.

The famed flyers will be part of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo on June 11-12. Showtimes are approximately from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with gates opening at 9 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.

