US Navy Blue Angels returning to Chesterfield skies this summer
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) – The US Navy Blue Angels will return to the skies above Chesterfield this summer.
The famed flyers will be part of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo on June 11-12. Showtimes are approximately from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with gates opening at 9 a.m.
