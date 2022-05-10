Advertisement

St. Louis Fire Department’s K-9 Search & Rescue Unit welcomes new members

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Fire Department is getting added help with protecting and saving lives.

The department has four search and rescue dogs on the job with more on the way. The animals are expertly trained to perform live search and rescue and human remains detection.

Training for the K-9s can take up to two years.

