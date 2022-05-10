SLPS to switch school bus providers in July

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Public School District (SLPS) is now looking for alternative options after finding no big fix for the shortage of bus drivers in the St. Louis area.

The 25 to 30 uncovered routes are affecting anywhere from 500 to 750 students every day. First Student has been the bus provider for SLPS since 2004 but come July 1, the district will ultimately switch school bus providers. Missouri Central will take over for the next school year.

The Board of Education will hold a meeting Tuesday night to discuss alternative transportation methods and $1 million has been set aside for that. The district said those funds are for services like taxi cabs, for when students are not covered by regular school bus services.

News 4 went through this year’s budget and found out the district approved more than $1.5 million for cab services for this current school year. We also found the current bus contract costs more than $27 million per year. A switch in services will be a big part of the district’s budget.

The story will continue to be updated after the meeting takes place.

