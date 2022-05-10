SLMPD officers to go on 12-hour shifts this summer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting in June, officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will be going on 12-hour shifts.
The longer shifts are due to concerns that crime could increase and because the department says it is short dozens of officers.
The plan calls for the longer shifts to last at least through the end of September.
