Advertisement

Missouri Senate committee passes resolution if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Senator Brown discusses resolution regarding abortion.
Senator Brown discusses resolution regarding abortion.(ky3)
By Marina Silva
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Senate Committee passed a resolution on Tuesday addressing if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests the country’s highest court could overturn the constitutional right to abortion. The decision would allow individual states to regulate or even ban the procedure.

State Senator Justin Brown, a Republican from Phelps County, sponsored the resolution. It connects a provision in a Missouri anti-abortion law in 2019 making all abortions illegal in the state other than ones deemed medically necessary. The Senate committee passed the resolution with little discussion.

The Supreme Court is likely to decide the future of abortion rights later this summer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis County Police are searching for an alleged burglar.
WATCH: St. Louis County police release surveillance video of burglary suspect
The St. Louis Public School District (SLPS) is now looking for alternative options after...
SLPS to switch school bus providers in July
Fire crews battled a house fire in south St. Louis city early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews battle a house fire in south St. Louis
Fire crews battled a house fire in south St. Louis city early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews battle a house fire in south St. Louis
Four people are dead and three others were injured in a car accident Friday night, police...
Law expert says Friday’s crash on Delmar that killed four people could have been avoided