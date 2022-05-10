Missouri Senate committee passes resolution if Roe v. Wade is overturned

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Senate Committee passed a resolution on Tuesday addressing if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests the country’s highest court could overturn the constitutional right to abortion. The decision would allow individual states to regulate or even ban the procedure.

State Senator Justin Brown, a Republican from Phelps County, sponsored the resolution. It connects a provision in a Missouri anti-abortion law in 2019 making all abortions illegal in the state other than ones deemed medically necessary. The Senate committee passed the resolution with little discussion.

The Supreme Court is likely to decide the future of abortion rights later this summer.

