Millions to go towards new public pool in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A symbol of summer fun is getting a reboot in the Metro East.

Millions of dollars will go toward building a new public pool. In East St. Louis, the Pop Myles Pool on S. 15th Street hasn’t been used for at least seven years. It is filled with dirty water and trash. $3 million of the Illinois budget will go toward building a new pool and other facilities.

“When you start thinking about things like the pool, that brought back a lot of fun memories for myself as a kid,” said East St. Louis native and former pro boxer Arthur Johnson. “It forced us to come out because that’s where all your friends were gonna be.”

The East St. Louis Park District says it hopes to start construction in 2023 and open the pool in 2024.

