Man charged with murder after toddler’s death in St. Clair County

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – A man is charged with murder after a toddler’s death in St. Clair County.

Legacy Jones, 2, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital with respiratory distress on May 4. According to police, an autopsy revealed Jones had sustained multiple internal injuries. The Cahokia Heights Police Department requested assistance from the Child Death Investigative Task Force with the investigation.

Dangelo E. Smith was later charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in relation to Jones’ death. The criminal complaint states Smith, 26, “caused great bodily harm” to Jones that included breaking bones. His bail was set at $1 million. A mug shot of Smith was not immediately available.

