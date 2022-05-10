Advertisement

Man, 73, killed in North City crash

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Sara Bannoura
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An elderly man was killed in a north St. Louis City crash Monday night.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a 2019 Chevrolet Trax overturned in the area of West Florissant and Taylor just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. Officers saw a 73-year-old man on the roof of the car with the steering column compressed on his legs.

Officers and firefighters were able to extricate him. The man complained of minor back and chest pains and was taken to a hospital. Police said he later died at the hospital.

No other information was released. The police department didn’t give details about what led to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in crash files wrongful death lawsuit
Saint Louis University is pivoting to provide help.
Saint Louis University to roll out accelerated medical laboratory science program to help fill void in healthcare industry nationwide
SLMPD headquarters
SLMPD officers to go on 12-hour shifts this summer
St. Louis Fire Department K-9
St. Louis Fire Department’s K-9 Search & Rescue Unit welcomes new members