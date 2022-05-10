Man, 73, killed in North City crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An elderly man was killed in a north St. Louis City crash Monday night.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a 2019 Chevrolet Trax overturned in the area of West Florissant and Taylor just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. Officers saw a 73-year-old man on the roof of the car with the steering column compressed on his legs.

Officers and firefighters were able to extricate him. The man complained of minor back and chest pains and was taken to a hospital. Police said he later died at the hospital.

No other information was released. The police department didn’t give details about what led to the crash.

