ISP donating protective equipment to Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) – The Illinois State Police Department is donating protective equipment to Ukraine.

The agency announced Tuesday that more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment would be going to help Ukrainian citizens. Among items being donated are body armor, ballistic face shields and ballistic helmets.

According to the department, the equipment being donated can no longer be used in Illinois due to U.S. standards. If not donated to Ukraine, the equipment would need to be disposed of since most body armor in the U.S. has a standard five-year life span, the department said.

