Advertisement

ISP donating protective equipment to Ukraine

Generic image of a bulletproof vest.
Generic image of a bulletproof vest.(PMullahaa / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) – The Illinois State Police Department is donating protective equipment to Ukraine.

The agency announced Tuesday that more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment would be going to help Ukrainian citizens. Among items being donated are body armor, ballistic face shields and ballistic helmets.

According to the department, the equipment being donated can no longer be used in Illinois due to U.S. standards. If not donated to Ukraine, the equipment would need to be disposed of since most body armor in the U.S. has a standard five-year life span, the department said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kaitlyn Anderson was 22 weeks pregnant when she was killed while working for MoDOT.
Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in crash files wrongful death suit
Rockwell Brewing Co.
Local brewery hosting fundraiser for Ukraine
Crosses at the spot where a work zone crash killed a pregnant MoDOT worker and her unborn child.
Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in work zone crash files lawsuit
St. Louis County Police are searching for an alleged burglar.
WATCH: St. Louis County police release surveillance video of burglary suspect