ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A jury convicted an Imperial man accused of engaging in sexual acts with a child.

John Vitale, of Imperial, faced statutory sodomy and statutory rape charges involving a victim under the age of 12. Police said the incidents happened at Vitale’s home between May 31, 2010, and July 11, 2013.

His sentencing is set for July 22.

