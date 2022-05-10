How to handle the May heatwave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The heat over the next few days is nothing to take lightly.

The area hasn’t experienced a 90-degree day since September. Doctors said it could be dangerous because we haven’t acclimated to these temperatures yet.

Those who will be outside later in the day are encouraged to take breaks. According to doctors, you usually don’t need one until it is too late. Doctors also encourage wearing hats, and sunscreen and staying in the shade when possible. Wearing light-colored clothing and drinking water or sports drinks instead of coffee or alcohol is also advised.

Doctors also suggest checking the air conditioning unit outside to make sure there isn’t any debris around it and checking the filters before turning on the unit,

