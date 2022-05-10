Advertisement

Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in crash files wrongful death suit

The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker killed in a work zone crash is taking the state to court.
By Susan El Khoury
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker killed in a work zone crash in south St. Louis County is taking the state to court for wrongful death.

Last November, Kaityln Anderson was hit and killed on Telegraph Road near Interstate 255. She was six months pregnant with her son Jaxx. James Brooks was also killed in the crash. Another worker was left with life-long injuries.

Their family says both of their deaths were preventable and now they’re suing the board that oversees MoDOT, a MoDOT supervisor and the driver.

This is the first legal action in the case.

