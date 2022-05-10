Episode 183: Mother’s Day with Nick and Ann Bognar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- Ann Bognar opened Nippon Tei in West County more than two decades ago. Her son Nick grew up watching her in the kitchen at home and at the restaurant.Nick took the lessons learned from his family restaurant and opened Indo in the Botanical Heights neighborhood and now the mother-son duo will venture into a new restaurant Sado.

The Bognars will bring modern Japanese cuisine and sushi to the Hill neighborhood later this fall. In honor of Mother’s Day we sat down with the Bognars to talk about lessons learned inside the kitchen, legacy, and the power of family.

Nippon Tei will remain open through the fall until Sado opens in the former Giovanni’s location on the Hill.

