Bonne Terre man killed in morning crash

By Sara Bannoura
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - A Bonne Terre man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash just south of Festus in Jefferson County.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee didn’t stop at a flashing red signal and hit the front left side of a 2013 Ford E-Series.

This happened just after 10 a.m. in the area of US 67 and Route CC.

Both cars overturned. Robert Davidson of Bonne Terre was a passenger in the Jeep Cherokee and was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 61.

