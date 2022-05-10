Bonne Terre man killed in morning crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - A Bonne Terre man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash just south of Festus in Jefferson County.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee didn’t stop at a flashing red signal and hit the front left side of a 2013 Ford E-Series.

This happened just after 10 a.m. in the area of US 67 and Route CC.

Both cars overturned. Robert Davidson of Bonne Terre was a passenger in the Jeep Cherokee and was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 61.

