Baby formula shortage hits Missouri hard.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The nationwide shortage of baby formula is getting worse, even here in Missouri.

Missouri is one of six states where more than half of baby formula supplies are sold out. The shortage is so widespread, businesses are rationing their supplies, as retailers like CVS only allow customers to buy three units at a time. At Target, you can buy four.

In early April, the out-of-stock rate jumped to 31 percent. Later in the month, that number rose to 40 percent. For reference, that number last November was only at 11 percent.

Experts say supply chain issues and the FDA shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition manufacturing plant in Michigan are the reasons for the shortage. While manufacturers are working to pick up the slack and meet demand as best they can, it’s unclear when families will see relief. One parent told us not only his formula for her child hard to find---It’s also very expensive.

“We go to five or six stores sometimes to find it,” said Devon Davito, a local mother. “The read-to-feed formula we did order from Amazon, and spent like $300 for three weeks.”

In February, Abbott Nutrition recalled certain batches of popular formula brands after reports of sick infants. They also shut down a plant in Michigan, which has created supply chain problems.

